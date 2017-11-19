BTS Pose on the Red Carpet Ahead of Historic Performance at American Music Awards 2017!

BTS look fierce as ever on the red carpet!

The massively popular seven member Korean pop boy band posed for photos backstage and on the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The boys of BTS are set to make history during the evening: they’ll be the first Korean boy band to perform at the event when they hit the stage with their massive Love Yourself: Her hit, “DNA.”

Make sure to tune in for the AMAs, tonight at 8/7c on ABC!