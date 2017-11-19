Top Stories
2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 6:57 pm

BTS Pose on the Red Carpet Ahead of Historic Performance at American Music Awards 2017!

BTS Pose on the Red Carpet Ahead of Historic Performance at American Music Awards 2017!

BTS look fierce as ever on the red carpet!

The massively popular seven member Korean pop boy band posed for photos backstage and on the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BTS

The boys of BTS are set to make history during the evening: they’ll be the first Korean boy band to perform at the event when they hit the stage with their massive Love Yourself: Her hit, “DNA.”

Make sure to tune in for the AMAs, tonight at 8/7c on ABC!
Just Jared on Facebook
bts amas 2017 00
bts amas 2017 01
bts amas 2017 03
bts amas 2017 04
bts amas 2017 05
bts amas 2017 06
bts amas

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2017 American Music Awards, American Music Awards, BTS, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, rap monster, Suga, v

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr