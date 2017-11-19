BTS Rocks the AMAs 2017 with 'DNA' Performance (Video)

BTS blew away the audience with their first U.S. television performance at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The K-Pop group performed their song “DNA” and the incredible choreography had the crowd doing wild.

Jared Leto, who presented directly after the performance, even said, “I need a moment to recover from that performance. That was incredible.”

