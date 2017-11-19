Top Stories
2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 11:12 pm

BTS Rocks the AMAs 2017 with 'DNA' Performance (Video)

BTS Rocks the AMAs 2017 with 'DNA' Performance (Video)

BTS blew away the audience with their first U.S. television performance at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The K-Pop group performed their song “DNA” and the incredible choreography had the crowd doing wild.

Jared Leto, who presented directly after the performance, even said, “I need a moment to recover from that performance. That was incredible.”

Make sure to see photos of the group on the red carpet before the show and also vote in our poll for the best performance of the night!

25+ pictures inside of BTS performing at the AMAs…

Just Jared on Facebook
bts american music awards 2017 performance 01
bts american music awards 2017 performance 02
bts american music awards 2017 performance 03
bts american music awards 2017 performance 04
bts american music awards 2017 performance 05
bts american music awards 2017 performance 06
bts american music awards 2017 performance 07
bts american music awards 2017 performance 08
bts american music awards 2017 performance 09
bts american music awards 2017 performance 10
bts american music awards 2017 performance 11
bts american music awards 2017 performance 12
bts american music awards 2017 performance 13
bts american music awards 2017 performance 14
bts american music awards 2017 performance 15
bts american music awards 2017 performance 16
bts american music awards 2017 performance 17
bts american music awards 2017 performance 18
bts american music awards 2017 performance 19
bts american music awards 2017 performance 20
bts american music awards 2017 performance 21
bts american music awards 2017 performance 22
bts american music awards 2017 performance 23
bts american music awards 2017 performance 24
bts american music awards 2017 performance 25
bts american music awards 2017 performance 26

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 American Music Awards, American Music Awards, BTS, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, rap monster, Suga, v

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr