Catherine Zeta-Jones Celebrates 17th Wedding Anniversary with Michael Douglas!
It's a special day for Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas - they just celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary!

The Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram to mark the occasion with a sweet message for her hubby and her kids Dylan and Carys.

"17 years ago today, I said ‘I do’ to my best friend and father of our two and a half month old son," Catherine captioned a photo from their wedding.

"Thought it could never get better than that day, but it did. Happy anniversary darling, Michael. With you, in my life, and Dylan and Carys, every day could be a twelve hour fantastic party at the Plaza in New York. Love you. #love #lovestrong," she added.

