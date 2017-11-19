Chance the Rapper Sings a Thanksgiving Song for His 'SNL' Monologue (Video)

Chance the Rapper debuted a new song for Thanksgiving during his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live!

The 24-year-old rapper told the audience that he is pledging $1 million to Chicago public schools for Thanksgiving, but he doesn’t have the money so he is planning to earn the bucks with a holiday song.

Chance said how he wants his holiday song to be for Thanksgiving the way Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas is You” is for Christmas.

“It’s Thanksgiving time, the one day a year / where you invite the folks that you normally fear / It’s Thanksgiving time when you are forced to see / every single bad apple on your whole family tree,” Chance sang in the song.

Watch a clip below!



Chance-giving Monologue – SNL