Sun, 19 November 2017 at 8:50 am

Chance the Rapper Strips Shirtless, Wears Only His Underwear on 'SNL' - Watch Now!

Chance the Rapper Strips Shirtless, Wears Only His Underwear on 'SNL' - Watch Now!

Chance the Rapper stripped shirtless to his underwear in this new sketch from last night’s Saturday Night Live!

In the sketch, the 24-year-old entertainer portrayed a school kid who was trying to make his dad’s job sound very impressive during a Career Day presentation to his class.

WATCH: Eminem Performs on ‘SNL’ as Musical Guest – Watch Here!

During the sketch, he got so excited he decided to rip off his shirt and unbutton his jeans while standing in only his boxers.

Watch the funny sketch from Chance the Rapper below!
Photos: NBC
