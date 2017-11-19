Ciara & Kelly Rowland Show Off Some Leg at American Music Awards 2017
Ciara strikes a sexy pose as she hits the red carpet for the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.
The 32-year-old singer showed off some leg in a leather mini-dress while rocking knee-high boots.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ciara
Joining Ciara on the red carpet was Kelly Rowland who looked super chic in a sheer and floral-print gown.
Hosted by black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, make sure to tune in for the AMAs, tonight at 8/7c on ABC!
FYI: Ciara is wearing a Alexandre Vauthier haute couture dress. Kelly is wearing a Galia Lahav dress.
10+ pictures inside of the ladies arriving at the awards show…