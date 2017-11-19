Top Stories
2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 8:18 pm

Ciara & Kelly Rowland Show Off Some Leg at American Music Awards 2017

Ciara strikes a sexy pose as she hits the red carpet for the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old singer showed off some leg in a leather mini-dress while rocking knee-high boots.

Joining Ciara on the red carpet was Kelly Rowland who looked super chic in a sheer and floral-print gown.

Hosted by black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, make sure to tune in for the AMAs, tonight at 8/7c on ABC!

FYI: Ciara is wearing a Alexandre Vauthier haute couture dress. Kelly is wearing a Galia Lahav dress.

10+ pictures inside of the ladies arriving at the awards show…
