Ciara & Kelly Rowland Show Off Some Leg at American Music Awards 2017

Ciara strikes a sexy pose as she hits the red carpet for the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old singer showed off some leg in a leather mini-dress while rocking knee-high boots.

Joining Ciara on the red carpet was Kelly Rowland who looked super chic in a sheer and floral-print gown.

Hosted by black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, make sure to tune in for the AMAs, tonight at 8/7c on ABC!

FYI: Ciara is wearing a Alexandre Vauthier haute couture dress. Kelly is wearing a Galia Lahav dress.

