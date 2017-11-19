Demi Lovato's AMAs 2017 Date is Virginia Rep. Danica Roem!

Demi Lovato looks glam on the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old singer brought Virginia Rep. Danica Roem, who was just elected as the first openly transgender legislator in the United States, as her date.

“Demi Lovato and Danica Roem are two strong and inspirational women who embody the need for all Americans to stand together united and to take action today against any form of discrimination and oppression,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement.

“Danica Roem is a trailblazer whose win in Virginia showcased both how young people and marginalized communities can impact voting results and how every American deserves an opportunity to work hard and achieve their dreams. Demi Lovato continues her legacy of raising the bar for entertaining audiences around the world and for spotlighting social issues that need the most attention,” she added.

FYI: Demi is wearing an Ester Abner dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Gismondi jewelry.