Did The 'Stranger Things' Creators Reveal a Season 3 Is Happening?

Stranger Things actors Paul Reiser, Finn Wolfhard and Linnea Berthelsen attend the Vulture Festival’s Stranger Things: Inside the Upside Down at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Saturday (November 19) in Hollywood.

The co-stars were joined at the panel discussion by the creators of the show Matt and Ross Duffer, as well as one of the producers Shawn Levy.

During the event, the cast and crew discussed season two and may have accidentally spilled the beans on a season three!

“We are [in] very early days on season three and we’re still figuring it out,” Ross said, via Deadline. “I probably wasn’t supposed to say that… That’s not official, that wasn’t an official announcement — we’re just working on it, just for our own amusement…for fun!”

Finn added, “Maybe if you guys like it, there will be a third season!”