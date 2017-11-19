Top Stories
Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Terry Crews Puts Russell Simmons On Blast, Shares Personal Email After Simmons' Sexual Assault Allegation

Terry Crews Puts Russell Simmons On Blast, Shares Personal Email After Simmons' Sexual Assault Allegation

Sara Ramirez Reveals If She'll Ever Return to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Sara Ramirez Reveals If She'll Ever Return to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 12:40 pm

Did The 'Stranger Things' Creators Reveal a Season 3 Is Happening?

Did The 'Stranger Things' Creators Reveal a Season 3 Is Happening?

Stranger Things actors Paul Reiser, Finn Wolfhard and Linnea Berthelsen attend the Vulture Festival’s Stranger Things: Inside the Upside Down at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Saturday (November 19) in Hollywood.

The co-stars were joined at the panel discussion by the creators of the show Matt and Ross Duffer, as well as one of the producers Shawn Levy.

During the event, the cast and crew discussed season two and may have accidentally spilled the beans on a season three!

“We are [in] very early days on season three and we’re still figuring it out,” Ross said, via Deadline. “I probably wasn’t supposed to say that… That’s not official, that wasn’t an official announcement — we’re just working on it, just for our own amusement…for fun!”

Finn added, “Maybe if you guys like it, there will be a third season!”
Just Jared on Facebook
finn wolfhard says maybe a stranger things season three will happen 01
finn wolfhard says maybe a stranger things season three will happen 02
finn wolfhard says maybe a stranger things season three will happen 03
finn wolfhard says maybe a stranger things season three will happen 04
finn wolfhard says maybe a stranger things season three will happen 05
finn wolfhard says maybe a stranger things season three will happen 06
finn wolfhard says maybe a stranger things season three will happen 07
finn wolfhard says maybe a stranger things season three will happen 08

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Finn Wolfhard, Linnea Berthelsen, Matt Duffer, Paul Reiser, Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy, Stranger Things

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr