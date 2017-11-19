Sun, 19 November 2017 at 8:24 pm
DJ Khaled Poses With Nicole Tuck & Son Asahd at American Music Awards 2017
DJ Khaled, longtime love Nicole Tuck and their adorable son Asahd are one happy family on the red carpet!
The 41-year-old “I’m The One” star and his family hit the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.
DJ Khaled and Nicole recently celebrated Asahd‘s first birthday with an epic party.
Make sure to tune in for the AMAs, tonight at 8/7c on ABC!
Photos: Getty Images
