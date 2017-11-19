DJ Khaled Poses With Nicole Tuck & Son Asahd at American Music Awards 2017

DJ Khaled, longtime love Nicole Tuck and their adorable son Asahd are one happy family on the red carpet!

The 41-year-old “I’m The One” star and his family hit the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

DJ Khaled and Nicole recently celebrated Asahd‘s first birthday with an epic party.

