Top Stories
2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 8:24 pm

DJ Khaled Poses With Nicole Tuck & Son Asahd at American Music Awards 2017

DJ Khaled Poses With Nicole Tuck & Son Asahd at American Music Awards 2017

DJ Khaled, longtime love Nicole Tuck and their adorable son Asahd are one happy family on the red carpet!

The 41-year-old “I’m The One” star and his family hit the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled and Nicole recently celebrated Asahd‘s first birthday with an epic party.

Make sure to tune in for the AMAs, tonight at 8/7c on ABC!
Just Jared on Facebook
khaled amas 2017 01
khaled amas 2017 02
khaled amas 2017 03
khaled amas 2017 04

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2017 American Music Awards, American Music Awards, asahd, DJ Khaled, Nicole Tuck

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr