Donald Trump Sends Shocking Tweet About UCLA Basketball Players

Donald Trump just sent out a shocking tweet.

“Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal,” he wrote, before shockingly saying, “I should have left them in jail!”

If you don’t know the story, three UCLA basketball players – Cody Riley, LiAngelo Ball and Jalen Hill – were arrested last week after allegedly stealing while in China. Trump said he personally intervened and asked President Xi Jinping of China to release the players.

LaVar told ESPN about Trump, “Who? What was he over there for? Don’t tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out.”