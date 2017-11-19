Top Stories
Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Terry Crews Puts Russell Simmons On Blast, Shares Personal Email After Simmons' Sexual Assault Allegation

Terry Crews Puts Russell Simmons On Blast, Shares Personal Email After Simmons' Sexual Assault Allegation

Sara Ramirez Reveals If She'll Ever Return to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Sara Ramirez Reveals If She'll Ever Return to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 1:30 pm

Donald Trump Sends Shocking Tweet About UCLA Basketball Players

Donald Trump Sends Shocking Tweet About UCLA Basketball Players

Donald Trump just sent out a shocking tweet.

“Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal,” he wrote, before shockingly saying, “I should have left them in jail!”

If you don’t know the story, three UCLA basketball players – Cody Riley, LiAngelo Ball and Jalen Hill – were arrested last week after allegedly stealing while in China. Trump said he personally intervened and asked President Xi Jinping of China to release the players.

LaVar told ESPN about Trump, “Who? What was he over there for? Don’t tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Donald Trump, LaVar Ball

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr