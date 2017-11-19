Eminem Sings a Medley of His Hit Songs for 'SNL' 2017 Performance (Video)

Eminem blew everyone away with a powerhouse performance during his seventh appearance as musical guest on Saturday Night Live!

The 45-year-old singer was joined by Skylar Grey for the medley performance on Saturday (November 18) in New York City.

Eminem and Skylar kicked off the performance with his new song “Walk on Water.” She wrote the chorus to the song, though Beyonce sings it on the recorded version.

After “Walk on Water,” they segued into “Stan” and “Love the Way You Lie.” Instead of having two performance segments like most musical guests on the show, they just did one long one!

FYI: Skylar is wearing a Wai Ming jumpsuit.



Eminem: Walk on Water, Stan, Love the Way You Lie ft. Skylar Grey (Live) – SNL