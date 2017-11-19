Top Stories
Sun, 19 November 2017 at 11:04 am

Eva Longoria Looks So Chic at Global Gift Gala 2017 in London!

Eva Longoria Looks So Chic at Global Gift Gala 2017 in London!

Eva Longoria looks stunning in a black suit at the Global Gift Gala on Saturday (November 18) in London, England.

Lots of guests were in attendance at the event – and Eva got to meet up with legendary actress Joan Collins on the red carpet!

“Arrived in London for the @globalgiftgala at @corinthiaLondon to raise funds for @greatormondst @GlobalGiftFound with @mariarbravo #GGGLondon17,” Eva posted on Instagram ahead of the gala.

Check out the photos from the event in the gallery…
