Top Stories
2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 8:32 pm

Florida Georgia Line Is Ready To Perform at American Music Awards 2017

Florida Georgia Line Is Ready To Perform at American Music Awards 2017

The guys of Florida Georgia Line hit the red carpet while arriving at the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The Country duo – Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard – were joined by their wives, Brittney Cole and Hayley Stommel.

Florida Georgia Line is nominated for Favorite Duo or Group – Country. They’re up against Little Big Town and Old Dominion.

The guys will also hit the stage for a performance with Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso, to perform their new song “Let Me Go” for the first time ever.

Make sure to tune in for the AMAs airing RIGHT NOW on ABC!

FYI: Tyler is wearing Valentino. Brian is wearing Palmiers De Mal.
Just Jared on Facebook
florida georgia line is ready to take stage at amas 01
florida georgia line is ready to take stage at amas 02
florida georgia line is ready to take stage at amas 03
florida georgia line is ready to take stage at amas 04

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 American Music Awards, Brian Kelley, Brittney Cole, Florida Georgia Line, Hayley Stommel, Tyler Hubbard

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr