Florida Georgia Line Is Ready To Perform at American Music Awards 2017

The guys of Florida Georgia Line hit the red carpet while arriving at the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The Country duo – Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard – were joined by their wives, Brittney Cole and Hayley Stommel.

Florida Georgia Line is nominated for Favorite Duo or Group – Country. They’re up against Little Big Town and Old Dominion.

The guys will also hit the stage for a performance with Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso, to perform their new song “Let Me Go” for the first time ever.

Make sure to tune in for the AMAs airing RIGHT NOW on ABC!

FYI: Tyler is wearing Valentino. Brian is wearing Palmiers De Mal.