Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Lena Dunham Apologizes for Defending 'Girls' Writer from Sexual Assault Allegations

Sara Ramirez Reveals If She'll Ever Return to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Meek Mill Just Got Good News While Serving Prison Sentence

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 8:00 am

Frankie Falls in Love in a Frozen World in New 'Coping' Video!

Frankie has dropped the music video for her new song “Coping” and it’s so cute!

The video follows the 26-year-old singer arriving at a house party only to find everyone frozen in time in the backyard.

While searching for someone who is awake, Frankie stumbles upon a hot guy and they totally seem to hit it off. After dancing the day away and having fun while messing with the frozen people, Frankie and the guy unfreeze the partygoers when it turns nighttime.

Make sure to download the song now on iTunes and watch the video below!


FRANKIE – Coping (Official Video)
