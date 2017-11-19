Frankie Falls in Love in a Frozen World in New 'Coping' Video!

Frankie has dropped the music video for her new song “Coping” and it’s so cute!

The video follows the 26-year-old singer arriving at a house party only to find everyone frozen in time in the backyard.

While searching for someone who is awake, Frankie stumbles upon a hot guy and they totally seem to hit it off. After dancing the day away and having fun while messing with the frozen people, Frankie and the guy unfreeze the partygoers when it turns nighttime.

Make sure to download the song now on iTunes and watch the video below!



FRANKIE – Coping (Official Video)