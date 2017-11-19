'Grown-ish' Stars Yara Shahidi & Trevor Jackson Step Out at AMAs 2017

Yara Shahidi and Trevor Jackson step out on the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The grown-ish stars were also joined her black-ish co-star Miles Brown at the annual event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Yara Shahidi

If you missed it, check out the video below where the cast of grown-ish took on The Breakfast Club challenge!

Hosted by Yara‘s on-screen mom, Tracee Ellis Ross, tune in for the AMAs, tonight at 8pm ET/PT on ABC!

FYI: Yara wore a full Prada look. Trevor is wearing a Grayscale suit, a Versace shirt, and Max Verre boots.