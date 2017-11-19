Top Stories
2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 8:15 pm

'Grown-ish' Stars Yara Shahidi & Trevor Jackson Step Out at AMAs 2017

'Grown-ish' Stars Yara Shahidi & Trevor Jackson Step Out at AMAs 2017

Yara Shahidi and Trevor Jackson step out on the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The grown-ish stars were also joined her black-ish co-star Miles Brown at the annual event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Yara Shahidi

If you missed it, check out the video below where the cast of grown-ish took on The Breakfast Club challenge!

Hosted by Yara‘s on-screen mom, Tracee Ellis Ross, tune in for the AMAs, tonight at 8pm ET/PT on ABC!

FYI: Yara wore a full Prada look. Trevor is wearing a Grayscale suit, a Versace shirt, and Max Verre boots.

Just Jared on Facebook
yara shahidi trevor jackson miles brown 2017 amas 01
yara shahidi trevor jackson miles brown 2017 amas 02
yara shahidi trevor jackson miles brown 2017 amas 03
yara shahidi trevor jackson miles brown 2017 amas 04
yara shahidi trevor jackson miles brown 2017 amas 05
yara shahidi trevor jackson miles brown 2017 amas 06
yara shahidi trevor jackson miles brown 2017 amas 07
yara shahidi trevor jackson miles brown 2017 amas 08
yara shahidi trevor jackson miles brown 2017 amas 09
yara shahidi trevor jackson miles brown 2017 amas 10

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: 2017 amas, 2017 American Music Awards, AMAs, American Music Awards, Miles Brown, Trevor Jackson, Yara Shahidi

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr
  • gokglo

    #AMAswatch american country music awards 2017 online

  • gokglo

    http://u.to/8CJcEA

    Live AMA Awards 2017 Free

  • gokglo

    Watch Live Free

  • Sim

    Hmm