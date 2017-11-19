Haile Steinfeld & Florida Georgia Line Perform ‘Let Me Go’ at AMAs 2017 – Watch!

Hailee Steinfeld rocks out on stage during the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old musician and actress was joined on the stage by Florida Georgia Line and Alesso to perform their hit collaboration "Let Me Go."

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailee Steinfeld

Earlier in the night, Hailee hit the red carpet for the event looking absolutely stunning in a suit with major shoulder-pads.

Watch the performance below!

10+ pictures inside of Hailee Steinfeld and Florida Georgia Line performing...