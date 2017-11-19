Haile Steinfeld & Florida Georgia Line Perform ‘Let Me Go’ at AMAs 2017 – Watch!

Haile Steinfeld & Florida Georgia Line Perform ‘Let Me Go’ at AMAs 2017 – Watch!
Hailee Steinfeld rocks out on stage during the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old musician and actress was joined on the stage by Florida Georgia Line and Alesso to perform their hit collaboration "Let Me Go."

Earlier in the night, Hailee hit the red carpet for the event looking absolutely stunning in a suit with major shoulder-pads.

Watch the performance below!

