2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 7:32 pm

Hailee Steinfeld Suits Up Ahead of AMAs 2017 Performance!

Hailee Steinfeld looked so chic at the 2017 American Music Awards!

The 20-year-old singer and actress hit the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

She was also joined at the event by Andrew Watt and Alesso.

During the show, Hailee and Alesso are set to take the stage alongside Florida Georgia Line for the first live performance of “Let Me Go.”

“TODAY IS THE DAY!!!!!! @amas #LETMEGOxAMAs,” Hailee wrote on her Twitter.

Make sure to tune in for the AMAs, tonight at 8/7c on ABC!

FYI: Hailee is wearing a Mugler suit, Casadei shoes and Bulgari jewels.
