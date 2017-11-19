Heidi Klum Looks Radiant on the Red Carpet at American Music Awards 2017!

Heidi Klum looks fabulous on the red carpet!

The 44-year-old model and TV host posed for photos on the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

Heidi is one of the presenters of the evening during the ceremony. “Getting ready for @AMAs @lindahaymakeup @hairbylorenzomartin,” she wrote on Instagram.

FYI: Heidi is wearing Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.