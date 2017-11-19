Hilarie Burton Details Alleged Sexual Abuse from 'One Tree Hill' Creator Mark Schwahn

Hilarie Burton has bravely come forward to elaborate on the abuse allegations against One Tree Hill creator Mark Schwahn.

If you don’t know, female cast and crew came forward to support the sexual misconduct claims against the creator of the show with an open letter.

Hilarie said one time, Schwahn invited her to listen in on a phone call with a CW exec in his limo.

“I’m leaning in listening, and when it’s Dawn Ostroff’s turn to talk, he just leans over and starts kissing me,” Hilarie told Variety. “I push him off, but I can’t say anything because he’s on the phone fighting for our show to stay on the air. I’m just in this position where I’m thinking, ‘You’ve got to take it, Hil. Just laugh it off. You’ll get to Wilmington in 45 minutes.’”

Hilarie also detailed another incident at a party after they wrapped filming an episode in Texas.

“I’m at the bar waiting to get drinks for the hairdresser and me, and he leans over and he kisses me in front of everybody,” she said. “Right on the mouth. It was something I had to get out of. It wasn’t a peck. It wasn’t ‘Hey, sis, how’s your day?’ It was a boyfriend kiss.”

Hilarie also shared a story where she went to a concert with Schwahn and his wife, as well as her co-star Danneel Harris. At the concert, Schwahn put his hand down Hilarie‘s pants.