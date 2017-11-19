Top Stories
Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Terry Crews Puts Russell Simmons On Blast, Shares Personal Email After Simmons' Sexual Assault Allegation

AMAs 2017 Performers & Presenters List Revealed!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 2:25 pm

Is Kendall Jenner Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017?

The Victoria’s Secret models are currently in Shanghai, China getting ready to walk in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and many are wondering if Kendall Jenner will appear in the annual show again this year.

The 22-year-old model is reportedly not walking in this year’s show – and the decision was made months ago. Apparently, Kendall decided not to audition due to her massive deal to become the face of La Perla. Kendall reportedly signed a non-compete with the lingerie brand, TMZ reports, which would not allow her to participate in the show.

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid Says She’s Not Walking in Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

If you missed it, here’s every model walking in the fashion show this year.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Kendall Jenner

