Is Kendall Jenner Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017?

The Victoria’s Secret models are currently in Shanghai, China getting ready to walk in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and many are wondering if Kendall Jenner will appear in the annual show again this year.

The 22-year-old model is reportedly not walking in this year’s show – and the decision was made months ago. Apparently, Kendall decided not to audition due to her massive deal to become the face of La Perla. Kendall reportedly signed a non-compete with the lingerie brand, TMZ reports, which would not allow her to participate in the show.

