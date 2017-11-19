Top Stories
2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 8:16 pm

Jamie Foxx & Daughter Corinne Open AMAs 2017 with Tribute to First Responders

Jamie Foxx & Daughter Corinne Open AMAs 2017 with Tribute to First Responders

Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx appear on stage to open the show at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The 49-year-old actor introduced the first responders who “ran toward” the tragedies that have hit the world this year, when it would have been so easy to run away.

“This year, more than perhaps any other in recent history, we needed the power of music to help us escape the news of the day. We needed that power to help us heal from hurricanes, wild fires, hate, and hatred-fueled violence. 2017 was a year that tested our faith,” Jamie said.

Watch the video below.

FYI: Corinne is wearing a Jovani jumpsuit.
Just Jared on Facebook
jamie foxx daughter corinne foxx american music awards 2017 01
jamie foxx daughter corinne foxx american music awards 2017 02
jamie foxx daughter corinne foxx american music awards 2017 03
jamie foxx daughter corinne foxx american music awards 2017 04
jamie foxx daughter corinne foxx american music awards 2017 05
jamie foxx daughter corinne foxx american music awards 2017 06
jamie foxx daughter corinne foxx american music awards 2017 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 American Music Awards, American Music Awards, Corinne Foxx, Jamie Foxx

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr
  • Sim

    Pretty sure there race riots in 2014, 2015 and 2016. How about 5 police assassinated in one day 2016, or all assassinated police throught last few years.