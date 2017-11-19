Jamie Foxx & Daughter Corinne Open AMAs 2017 with Tribute to First Responders

Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx appear on stage to open the show at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The 49-year-old actor introduced the first responders who “ran toward” the tragedies that have hit the world this year, when it would have been so easy to run away.

“This year, more than perhaps any other in recent history, we needed the power of music to help us escape the news of the day. We needed that power to help us heal from hurricanes, wild fires, hate, and hatred-fueled violence. 2017 was a year that tested our faith,” Jamie said.

"As this year comes to a close, we look forward to 2018 with hope… TOGETHER our strength will pull us through." – @iamjamiefoxx #AMAs pic.twitter.com/j5eDbd0Fdw — AMAs (@AMAs) November 20, 2017

