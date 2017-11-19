Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Jeffrey Tambor is officially leaving Amazon’s Transparent after sexual harassment allegations have surfaced.

“Playing Maura Pfefferman on Transparent has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life. What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago,” the 73-year-old actor said in a statement to Deadline. “I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue. Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to Transparent.”

Tambor has won two Emmys, a Golden Globe, and a SAG Awards for his work on the show. The show was just renewed for a fifth season over the summer.