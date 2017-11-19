Top Stories
Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Terry Crews Puts Russell Simmons On Blast, Shares Personal Email After Simmons' Sexual Assault Allegation

Sara Ramirez Reveals If She'll Ever Return to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 1:25 pm

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Have Some Fun in Rio de Janeiro!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had some fun in the sun while in Rio!

The newly engaged couple were spotted hanging out poolside on Saturday afternoon (November 18) at the Fasano Hotel in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Joe and Sophie were all smiles and made some funny faces while posing for the cameras.

They were also joined by Joe‘s DNCE bandmate Jack Lawless, ahead of the group’s concert later that night opening for Bruno Mars.

“Ready to rock! First night with @brunomars tonight in Rio De Janeiro!” the group wrote on their Instagram.

Joe later took to his own Instagram to share a video of the group playing for a screaming crowd.

Check it out below…

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

joe jonas sophie turner get silly in rio 01
joe jonas sophie turner get silly in rio 02
joe jonas sophie turner get silly in rio 03
joe jonas sophie turner get silly in rio 04
joe jonas sophie turner get silly in rio 05
