Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Have Some Fun in Rio de Janeiro!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had some fun in the sun while in Rio!

The newly engaged couple were spotted hanging out poolside on Saturday afternoon (November 18) at the Fasano Hotel in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Joe and Sophie were all smiles and made some funny faces while posing for the cameras.

They were also joined by Joe‘s DNCE bandmate Jack Lawless, ahead of the group’s concert later that night opening for Bruno Mars.

“Ready to rock! First night with @brunomars tonight in Rio De Janeiro!” the group wrote on their Instagram.

Joe later took to his own Instagram to share a video of the group playing for a screaming crowd.

Check it out below…