Top Stories
Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Terry Crews Puts Russell Simmons On Blast, Shares Personal Email After Simmons' Sexual Assault Allegation

Terry Crews Puts Russell Simmons On Blast, Shares Personal Email After Simmons' Sexual Assault Allegation

Sara Ramirez Reveals If She'll Ever Return to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Sara Ramirez Reveals If She'll Ever Return to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 1:10 pm

'Justice League' Dominates Box Office in Opening Weekend Debut!

'Justice League' Dominates Box Office in Opening Weekend Debut!

Justice League opened big this weekend and debuted to a whopping $96.0 million at the box office!

The star-studded film features Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and many more, also made $185.5 million internationally.

Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, and Owen Wilson‘s Wonder came in second at the box office this weekend with $27.0 million earned.

Rounding out the top five were Thor: Ragnarok with $21.7 million, Daddy’s Home 2 with $14.8 million, and Murder on the Orient Express with $13.8 million earned.

WHAT DID YOU SEE at the movies this weekend??
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Box Office, Justice League

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr
  • Dory ☂

    Lmfaoo this is not a big opening this movie had a 300 million budget, this a failure.

  • LittlePaperStars

    $96 million isn’t whopping, it’s $20 million below what was projected and if I remember correctly, Age of Ultron opened with nearly double that