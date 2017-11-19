'Justice League' Dominates Box Office in Opening Weekend Debut!

Justice League opened big this weekend and debuted to a whopping $96.0 million at the box office!

The star-studded film features Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and many more, also made $185.5 million internationally.

Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, and Owen Wilson‘s Wonder came in second at the box office this weekend with $27.0 million earned.

Rounding out the top five were Thor: Ragnarok with $21.7 million, Daddy’s Home 2 with $14.8 million, and Murder on the Orient Express with $13.8 million earned.

WHAT DID YOU SEE at the movies this weekend??