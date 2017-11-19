Justin Hartley & Kathryn Hahn Hit the Red Carpet at American Music Awards 2017!

Kathryn Hahn and Justin Hartley look sharp on the red carpet!

The A Bad Moms Christmas co-stars posed for photos and presented at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Hartley

Justin and Kathryn presented Favorite Male Artist - Country, Favorite Album - Country and Favorite Song - Country to Keith Urban.



Justin posed with his wife Chrishell Stause on the carpet.

Chrissy Metz also presented during the ceremony, as well as posing for photos on the red carpet.

FYI: Kathryn is wearing a Greta Constantine gown. Chrissy is wearing a Kiyonna custom dress, Butani earrings, a Gismondi 1754 ring, Stuart Weitzman shoes and a Emm Kuo clutch.