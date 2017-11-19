Kelly Clarkson Looks So Chic on the Red Carpet at American Music Awards 2017!

Kelly Clarkson is all glammed up!

The 35-year-old “Love So Soft” pop powerhouse looked fabulous on the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

Kelly was all smiles on the red carpet wearing a gorgeous black and gold dress.

The “Move You” vocalist will be performing during the ceremony, including a highly anticipated opening tribute with Pink which promises to be incredibly emotional.

Her latest album, Meaning of Life, was released at the end of October.