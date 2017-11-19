KJ Apa & Camila Mendes Bring 'Riverdale' To the AMAs 2017

KJ Apa suits up sharp for the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The Riverdale actor was joined by his gorgeous co-stars Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes at the annual event, where the group will be presenting together.

Hosted by black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, make sure to tune in for the AMAs, tonight at 8/7c on ABC!

FYI: Lili wore a Cushnie et Ochs black dress for the event. Madelaine wore a Fabiana dress with Loriblu heels, jewelry from Gilan, Djula, Joelle and Established, and an Emm Kuo bag.