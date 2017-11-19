Top Stories
2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 7:41 pm

KJ Apa & Camila Mendes Bring 'Riverdale' To the AMAs 2017

KJ Apa suits up sharp for the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The Riverdale actor was joined by his gorgeous co-stars Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes at the annual event, where the group will be presenting together.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lili Reinhart

Hosted by black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, make sure to tune in for the AMAs, tonight at 8/7c on ABC!

FYI: Lili wore a Cushnie et Ochs black dress for the event. Madelaine wore a Fabiana dress with Loriblu heels, jewelry from Gilan, Djula, Joelle and Established, and an Emm Kuo bag.
Photos: Getty
