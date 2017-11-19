Top Stories
Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Terry Crews Puts Russell Simmons On Blast, Shares Personal Email After Simmons' Sexual Assault Allegation

Terry Crews Puts Russell Simmons On Blast, Shares Personal Email After Simmons' Sexual Assault Allegation

Sara Ramirez Reveals If She'll Ever Return to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Sara Ramirez Reveals If She'll Ever Return to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 11:50 am

Kristen Bell Joins Famous Friends at Alliance of Moms Flagship Event

Kristen Bell Joins Famous Friends at Alliance of Moms Flagship Event

Kristen Bell poses with Selma Blair and Jordana Brewster at the Alliance of Moms Raising Baby flagship event on Saturday afternoon (November 18) in Los Angeles.

Also in attendance at the event was Naya Rivera and Michael Ealy.

If you didn’t know, Alliance of Moms is a membership-based auxiliary group that supports the work of the Alliance for Children’s Rights. We are a new generation of philanthropists whose mission is to break the intergenerational cycle of babies born to teens in foster care.

See photos from the event in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
kristen bell raising baby event 01
kristen bell raising baby event 02
kristen bell raising baby event 03
kristen bell raising baby event 04
kristen bell raising baby event 05
kristen bell raising baby event 06
kristen bell raising baby event 07
kristen bell raising baby event 08
kristen bell raising baby event 09
kristen bell raising baby event 10
kristen bell raising baby event 11
kristen bell raising baby event 12
kristen bell raising baby event 13
kristen bell raising baby event 14
kristen bell raising baby event 15
kristen bell raising baby event 16
kristen bell raising baby event 17
kristen bell raising baby event 18
kristen bell raising baby event 19
kristen bell raising baby event 20

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jordana Brewster, Kristen Bell, Michael Ealy, Naya Rivera, Selma Blair

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr