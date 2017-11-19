Lady Gaga Gets Emotional After AMAs 2017 Win (Video)

Lady Gaga Gets Emotional After AMAs 2017 Win (Video)
gallery
lady gaga american music awards 2017 01
lady gaga american music awards 2017 02
lady gaga american music awards 2017 03
lady gaga american music awards 2017 04
lady gaga american music awards 2017 05

Lady Gaga looks so fierce while posing on her very own red carpet during the 2017 American Music Awards.

The 31-year-old entertainer had a show in Washington, D.C. on Sunday night (November 19), so she had a red carpet backdrop flown out to her and she performed live via satellite!

Gaga won the award for Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock and she got emotional in her acceptance speech.

"I have the best fans in the whole world! I am so lucky. You just remember, if you feel different, if you feel not understood, don't you are give up on who you are. You fight like hell for what you believe in!" Gaga told the crowd. Watch the video below!

FYI: Gaga is wearing an Alaia dress to honor the late designer who died this weekend.

