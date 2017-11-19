Lady Gaga Performs ‘The Cure’ at American Music Awards 2017!

Lady Gaga just provided "The Cure"!

The 31-year-old pop superstar performed the track during a live telecast from her Joanne World Tour concert in Washington D.C. at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The powerhouse performer started off the song as a ballad at a neon piano before bursting out into an explosive performance across the stage, complete with dancers and pyrotechnics.

Gaga also won Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock during the night's ceremony.

Watch a clip of the performance below!