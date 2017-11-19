Lea Michele & Jenna Dewan-Tatum Shine at American Music Awards 2017

Lea Michele strikes a pose as she arrives at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old The Mayor looked stunning in a pale pink dress as she was joined by her date and stylist Brad Goreski.

Also spotted on the red carpet was Jenna Dewan-Tatum who went sexy in a shimmering, gold gown.

During the show, Lea hit the stage with TV host Chris Hardwick to introduce Nick Jonas' performance.

FYI: Jenna is wearing a Julien MacDonald gown, John Hardy jewels, and Giuseppe Zanotti heels. Brad is wearing Christian Louboutin boots with a Balmain jacket. Lea's dress is by J Mendel, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and jewelry by Irene Neuwirth and Anita Ko.

