Liev Schreiber Heads Out of Town Before the Weekend

Liev Schreiber carries his luggage out of his apartment and to an awaiting car while en route to the airport on Thursday (November 16) in New York City.

The 50-year-old actor caught a flight out of town that day and it looks like he packed light for just a weekend trip.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liev Schreiber

The fifth season of Liev‘s hit Showtime series Ray Donovan wrapped up in late October and it has already been renewed for a sixth season to debut in 2018.