Lena Dunham Apologizes for Defending 'Girls' Writer from Sexual Assault Allegations

Sara Ramirez Reveals If She'll Ever Return to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Was Gigi Hadid Denied a Visa to China? Victoria's Secret Exec Responds to Rumors

Meek Mill Just Got Good News While Serving Prison Sentence

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 4:00 am

Liev Schreiber Heads Out of Town Before the Weekend

Liev Schreiber Heads Out of Town Before the Weekend

Liev Schreiber carries his luggage out of his apartment and to an awaiting car while en route to the airport on Thursday (November 16) in New York City.

The 50-year-old actor caught a flight out of town that day and it looks like he packed light for just a weekend trip.

The fifth season of Liev‘s hit Showtime series Ray Donovan wrapped up in late October and it has already been renewed for a sixth season to debut in 2018.
