2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 10:50 pm

Linkin Park Wins at AMAs 2017, Chester Bennington Honored

Linkin Park Wins at AMAs 2017, Chester Bennington Honored

The guys from Linkin Park accept their award on stage at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

Rob Bourdon, Mike Shinoda, and Brad Delson accepted the award for Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock and they paid tribute to their late band member Chester Bennington.

“We want to dedicate this award to him, to his memory, to his talent, to his sense of humor, to his joy… I want you guys to take a moment to appreciate what you’ve got and make Chester proud,” Mike said.

Watch the video below.
Photos: Getty
