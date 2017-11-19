Lorde Is An 'Elf of Love' At Perth Concert

Top Stories
Sun, 19 November 2017 at 5:04 pm

Lorde wears a red hoodie and white pants for soundcheck before her concert on Saturday (November 18) in Perth, Australia.

Earlier in the day, the 21-year-old singer wore a darker outfit with a tour sweater.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lorde

“elf of love 🌱,” Lorde tweeted later that night with photos of herself from the show.

Lorde still has five more shows in Australia. She’ll be hitting Sydney for two nights, then Brisbane City, Canberra, and Melbourne before taking a break, then she heads to the United States to start that leg of her tour. Head on over to her website for ticket info!
