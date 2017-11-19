Macklemore & Skylar Grey Hit the Red Carpet Together at American Music Awards 2017!

Macklemore and Skylar Grey are a perfect pair on the red carpet!

The 34-year-old rapper and 31-year-old singer-songwriter posed for photos together on the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

Macklemore and Skylar will perform their single “Glorious” off of Macklemore‘s latest studio album, Gemini, during the ceremony.

Khalid also hit the red carpet at the event, where he’ll be performing alongside Imagine Dragons.

FYI: Skylar is wearing a Halston dress, David Yurman jewelry, and Stuart Weitzman shoes.