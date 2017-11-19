Top Stories
2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 9:25 pm

Macklemore & Skylar Grey Hit the Red Carpet Together at American Music Awards 2017!

Macklemore & Skylar Grey Hit the Red Carpet Together at American Music Awards 2017!

Macklemore and Skylar Grey are a perfect pair on the red carpet!

The 34-year-old rapper and 31-year-old singer-songwriter posed for photos together on the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Macklemore

Macklemore and Skylar will perform their single “Glorious” off of Macklemore‘s latest studio album, Gemini, during the ceremony.

Khalid also hit the red carpet at the event, where he’ll be performing alongside Imagine Dragons.

Make sure to tune in for the AMAs, tonight at 8/7c on ABC!

FYI: Skylar is wearing a Halston dress, David Yurman jewelry, and Stuart Weitzman shoes.
Just Jared on Facebook
macklemore skylar grey 2017 amas 01
macklemore skylar grey 2017 amas 02
macklemore skylar grey 2017 amas 03
macklemore skylar grey 2017 amas 04
macklemore skylar grey 2017 amas 05
macklemore skylar grey 2017 amas 06
macklemore skylar grey 2017 amas 08
macklemore skylar grey 2017 amas 09
macklemore skylar grey 2017 amas 10
macklemore skylar grey 2017 amas 15
macklemore skylar grey 2017 amas 20
macklemore skylar grey 2017 amas 22
macklemore skylar grey 2017 amas 32

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2017 American Music Awards, American Music Awards, Macklemore, Skylar Grey

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr