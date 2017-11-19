Maggie Lindemann: 'Obsessed' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Maggie Lindemann just dropped her latest single “Obsessed,” which also just happens to be how we feel about the track!

The 19-year-old rising star released her latest single on Friday (November 17), which is the follow-up to her global smash hit “Pretty Girl.”

“Obsessed” is being released alongside her Pat McGrath

“'Obsessed' is about being with someone who only really cares about themselves. Being with someone physically, but not being able to be with them mentally or emotionally... it’s more of a play on words and cheeky song because in the end, I sing "I’m obsessed with myself too," Maggie says of the track.

Listen to "Obsessed" below!

