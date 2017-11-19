Top Stories
2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 7:17 pm

Maia Mitchell, Kat Graham & Sabrina Carpenter Slay The Red Carpet at AMAs 2017

Maia Mitchell, Kat Graham & Sabrina Carpenter Slay The Red Carpet at AMAs 2017

Maia Mitchell and Kat Graham are killing it on the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The two actresses were joined at the event by musician Sabrina Carpenter, and all three will be presenting tonight at the show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sabrina Carpenter

Make sure to tune in for the AMAs, tonight at 8/7c on ABC!

FYI: Kat wore a Ronald van der Kemp look, Judith Leiber bag, Casadei shoes with Gilan jewels. Sabrina wore a Missoni dress with Casadei boots.

10+ pictures inside of Maia Mitchell, Kat Graham and Sabrina Carpenter
Just Jared on Facebook
maia mitchell sabrina carpenter kat graham 2017 amas 01
maia mitchell sabrina carpenter kat graham 2017 amas 02
maia mitchell sabrina carpenter kat graham 2017 amas 03
maia mitchell sabrina carpenter kat graham 2017 amas 04
maia mitchell sabrina carpenter kat graham 2017 amas 05
maia mitchell sabrina carpenter kat graham 2017 amas 06
maia mitchell sabrina carpenter kat graham 2017 amas 07
maia mitchell sabrina carpenter kat graham 2017 amas 08
maia mitchell sabrina carpenter kat graham 2017 amas 09
maia mitchell sabrina carpenter kat graham 2017 amas 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 amas, 2017 American Music Awards, AMAs, American Music Awards, Kat Graham, Maia Mitchell, Sabrina Carpenter

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr