Maia Mitchell, Kat Graham & Sabrina Carpenter Slay The Red Carpet at AMAs 2017

Maia Mitchell and Kat Graham are killing it on the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The two actresses were joined at the event by musician Sabrina Carpenter, and all three will be presenting tonight at the show.

FYI: Kat wore a Ronald van der Kemp look, Judith Leiber bag, Casadei shoes with Gilan jewels. Sabrina wore a Missoni dress with Casadei boots.

