Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Terry Crews Puts Russell Simmons On Blast, Shares Personal Email After Simmons' Sexual Assault Allegation

Sara Ramirez Reveals If She'll Ever Return to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 11:59 am

Mel Tillis Dead - Country Star Passes Away at 85

Country music star Mel Tillis has tragically passed away at the age of 85.

Rolling Stone reports that he passed away on Sunday (November 19) after a lengthy illness at Munroe Regional Medical Center in Ocala, Florida. The cause of death is suspected respiratory failure.

Mel enjoyed decades of success, having released over 60 albums and dozens of top ten singles over the years. He was also inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Our thoughts are with Mel‘s loved ones during this time.
Photos: Getty
