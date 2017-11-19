Niall Horan Rocks a Plaid Suit for American Music Awards 2017

Niall Horan hits the red carpet looking super suave at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old musician rocked a navy plaid suit as he arrived at the awards show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Niall Horan

During tonight’s AMAs, Niall will be performing his hit song “Slow Hands.”

Check out the full list of nominees here!

Make sure to tune in for the AMAs, tonight at 8/7c on ABC!