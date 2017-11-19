Top Stories
Sun, 19 November 2017 at 7:07 pm

Niall Horan Rocks a Plaid Suit for American Music Awards 2017

Niall Horan hits the red carpet looking super suave at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old musician rocked a navy plaid suit as he arrived at the awards show.

During tonight’s AMAs, Niall will be performing his hit song “Slow Hands.”

