Nick Jonas Is Surrounded by Ladies for 'Find You' Performance at AMAs 2017 (Video)

Nick Jonas is surrounded by some beautiful ladies while performing his new single “Find You” at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old singer hit the red carpet earlier in the night looking cool in a leather jacket. See those photos in the gallery!

“Find You” has not yet appeared on the Billboard Hot 100, but after this performance we bet it has a good shot at breaking onto the chart.

Watch a clip below!

