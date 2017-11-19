Top Stories
Sun, 19 November 2017 at 8:04 pm

Nicole Kidman Supports Husband Keith Urban at American Music Awards 2017

Nicole Kidman Supports Husband Keith Urban at American Music Awards 2017

Nicole Kidman joins her hubby Keith Urban on the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

Keith is nominated for three awards tonight – Favorite Male Artist – Country, Favorite Album – Country for Ripcord, and Favorite Song – Country for “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

The couple stepped out earlier this month when Nicole was honored at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in NYC.

FYI: Nicole is wearing an Olivier Theyskens dress, Giuseppe Zanotti boots, a Versace bag, Fred Leighton jewels, and an Omega watch.

Photos: Getty
