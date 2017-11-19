Olivia Munn & Ellie Kemper Join More Comedians at HBO's 'Night of Too Many Stars'

Olivia Munn and Ellie Kemper arrive for the Night of Too Many Stars event at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday (November 18) in New York City.

The event is held every year and aired on HBO to unite America to raise money for autism programs.

Some of the many other stars in attendance included Adam Sandler, Billy Crystal, Howie Mandel (sporting a new gray beard), JJ Abrams, John Oliver, Abbi Jacobson, Rob Corddry, Edie Falco, Will Forte (with his The Last Man on Earth bushy beard), Robert De Niro with wife Grace Hightower, Gayle King, and Broadway star Cynthia Erivo.

Newlyweds Kate Upton and Justin Verlander also posed for a photo backstage!