Orlando Bloom Shares Video of His Shirtless Ocean Swim!

Orlando Bloom arrives at LAX with a scruffy beard on Saturday (November 18) in Los Angeles.

That same day, the 40-year-old actor posted some videos on his Instagram Story of him at the beach. In one video, he showed the beautiful view. In the second video, Orly stripped shirtless and ran into the ocean for a dip. Watch that video below!

Earlier this month, Orlando was seen on the red carpet at the premiere of his film Romans! Check out all the photos from the premiere if you missed them.