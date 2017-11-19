Paris Jackson Is 'Grateful For The Healers at Spiritual Journey'

Paris Jackson wears a “Wandering Hearts Club” baseball tee while out and about on Friday (November 17) in Beverly Hills.

The 19-year-old model and actress has been on a spiritual journey this year, and even recently revealed that she’s studying to be a shaman.

“Grateful for the healers (artists) at spiritual journey,” she wrote. “you guys captured mother dragonfly in such a beautiful beautiful way, and i cannot begin to express my deep appreciation for your work, your love, your energy, and everything we shared during this process. .this totem has guided me through many rebirths and transformations this year, as well as using her fluidity of water to help me surrender and face my mortality, and find a balance outside of my flame. thank you mama d for teaching me how to fly. and thank you elle and zel for helping me share my story through these markings, they will remind me of my findings and motivate me through more self-creation as i set foot on this new voyage.”