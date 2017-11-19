Pink Defies Gravity With High-Flying Performance of 'Beautiful Trauma' at American Music Awards 2017!

Pink was terrified while rehearsing for this performance – and now we now why!

The 38-year-old Beautiful Trauma pop superstar performed the title track from her new album suspended in mid-air off the side of the JW Marriott Hotel at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

Pink proved to be genuinely fearless while singing her song and twirling high up in the air alongside several dancers. It’s a must-watch!

Watch part of the performance below!