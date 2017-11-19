Pink is Supported by Husband Carey Hart at American Music Awards 2017

Pink and Carey Hart make one picture perfect couple as they arrive at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old entertainer looked stunning an elaborate pink ball gown while her 42-year-old pro motorcycle rider looked handsome in a black suit with an electric blue tie.

During tonight’s show, Pink and Kelly Clarkson will be teaming up for an opening number that you will not want to miss.

FYI: Pink is wearing a Monique Lhullier dress.