Sun, 19 November 2017 at 7:56 pm

Pink is Supported by Husband Carey Hart at American Music Awards 2017

Pink is Supported by Husband Carey Hart at American Music Awards 2017

Pink and Carey Hart make one picture perfect couple as they arrive at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old entertainer looked stunning an elaborate pink ball gown while her 42-year-old pro motorcycle rider looked handsome in a black suit with an electric blue tie.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pink

During tonight’s show, Pink and Kelly Clarkson will be teaming up for an opening number that you will not want to miss.

Make sure to tune in for the AMAs, tonight at 8/7c on ABC!

FYI: Pink is wearing a Monique Lhullier dress.
Photos: Getty
  • gwen

    He looks great, but that dress she is wearing is not very flattering.