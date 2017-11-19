Pink & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'Everybody Hurts' to Open AMAs 2017 (Video)

Pink and Kelly Clarkson belt out an emotional song to open the show at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The ladies did their own rendition of R.E.M.‘s song “Everybody Hurts” and they got a standing ovation from the crowd.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kelly Clarkson

Pink and Kelly are set to give solo performances later in the night as well!

Watch a part of the video below.

15+ pictures inside of Pink and Kelly Clarkson performing at the show…