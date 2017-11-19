Top Stories
Sun, 19 November 2017 at 5:39 pm

Pink & Kelly Clarkson's Opening Number at American Music Awards 2017 - Performance Details Revealed!

Pink & Kelly Clarkson's Opening Number at American Music Awards 2017 - Performance Details Revealed!

Pink and Kelly Clarkson are opening the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday evening (November 19), and the first details about their highly anticipated collaboration are now being revealed.

The two powerhouse pop stars will be paying tribute to first responders, according to TMZ.

The performance will also include “a photo montage displaying pics of different scenarios where first responders were crucial this year — including at shootings, hurricanes, fires, floods and other natural disasters that befell the country in 2017.”

Their emotional dress rehearsal reportedly got a standing ovation. We can’t wait to see them open the show together!

