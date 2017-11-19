Pink Praises Former Enemy Christina Aguilera's AMAs Performance!

Once upon a time, Pink and Christina Aguilera were in a feud, but they’ve hashed out their differences in recent years and are on friendly terms now!

Both ladies performed at the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday (November 19) and Pink took to Twitter to praise Christina, who sang a tribute for the late Whitney Houston.

After a fan pointed out that the two stars are now friendly, Pink responded.

“Yes. THIS. Christina f–king killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina‘s talent. Show the clip where I’m in tears, you negative Nancy’s 🤘🏽✌🏼❤️,” Pink tweeted.

Make sure to watch Pink address the feud on her recent Watch What Happens Live appearance.