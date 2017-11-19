Top Stories
Sun, 19 November 2017 at 3:27 pm

Presley & Kaia Gerber Enjoy Night Out With Friends

Presley & Kaia Gerber Enjoy Night Out With Friends

Presley and Kaia Gerber head back to their car after having a fun night out on Friday (November 17) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The model children of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber hit up Delilah with a group of friends.

Later that weekend, Presley took to his Instagram Story to send a shout out to his mom. He posted a photo holding a sandwich that she presumably made for him and captioned it “Best Mama.”

If you missed it, Kaia recently posed in a Star Wars themed photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar magazine alongside Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Taylor Hill.
